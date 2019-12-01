New Dominion Bookshop to host free concert with Virginia Consort Carolers
New Dominion Bookshop will host a free, short concert featuring the Virginia Consort Carolers on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
This event is open to the public.
The Virginia Consort enters its 30th season offering Charlottesville-area music lovers concerts of exquisite beauty and vitality. The Virginia Consort comprises six choruses for adults and children, including the Chamber Ensemble and the Festival Chorus for adults, the Youth Chorale and Treble Chorus for young adults, and the Prelude Choir and First Step Choir for younger school-aged children.
The Virginia Consort Carolers, composed of singers from the Chamber Ensemble and Festival Chorus, bring the warmth and joy of traditional Christmas songs to your holiday celebrations! For more information on the group and their concerts, visit virginiaconsort.org.
About New Dominion Bookshop
Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.