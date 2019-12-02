New Dominion Bookshop to host free concert with Chris Campanelli

Published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

New Dominion Bookshop will host a free concert featuring local musician Chris Campanelli on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This event is open to the public.

Campanelli is a singer, a player, and at his best, a seer. But who can always live at their best? Chris is therefore also a strut-er and fretter of hours, well acquainted with both the holy and the broken hallelujah.

He has been a part of the Charlottesville music community for many years, first as a member of The Hill and Wood and Nettles, and subsequently as songwriter for his own band project, Camp Christopher.

Campanelli enlisted Paul Curreri to produce a first album, Beyond the Word, in 2012, and after a stint in Vancouver, B.C., has returned to Virginia with a new set of songs that seek to lay hold of the radiance of the world with the imperfect instruments of a sometimes-troubled spirit, a sometimes-troubled mind.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Related