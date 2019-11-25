New Dominion Bookshop to host children’s storytime with author John Stith

New Dominion Bookshop will host a special children’s storytime with author John Stith on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Stith will be reading from his children’s picture book, The Climbing Tree. This event is free to attend and recommended for children ages 3–7.

Little Brother wants to follow Big Brother up the branches of the Climbing Tree, but Mom tells him he has to wait until he’s older. When he’s finally big enough to go up, Little Brother makes a difficult discovery: no matter how high he climbs, Big Brother will always be a branch ahead. In their make-believe world within the tree, the brothers grow and transform into majestic birds, mountains, and even celestial bodies, yet Little Brother still can’t help but feel…less when compared to Big Brother.

Will the two ever be able to share the same space? The Climbing Tree is an eloquent, poetic fable with a timeless message about growing up, sibling rivalry, and the love between brothers.

Stith grew up in the mountains of southwest Virginia climbing trees and telling stories to whoever would listen. These days, he’s a little too old to climb trees—but he still loves to tell stories. Once upon a time, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., before relocating to the rolling hills of Charlottesville, Virginia.

He now lives in Southern California and spends as much time as he can exploring the outdoors and creating children’s books with his wife, Shaunna. The Climbing Tree is John’s first picture book.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

