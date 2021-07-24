New Dominion Bookshop to host book launch for Andrew D. Kaufman’s The Gambler Wife

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book talk and reading with author and UVA professor Andrew D. Kaufman on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4-5 p.m.

Kaufman’s new book, The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky, will be released from Riverhead in August. This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Kaufman is an associate professor, general faculty, and lecturer in Slavic Languages and Literatures, and assistant director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at the University of Virginia.

A PhD in Slavic Languages and Literatures from Stanford University, Kaufman is the author of Give War and Peace a Chance: Tolstoyan Wisdom for Troubled Times and Understanding Tolstoy, and coauthor of Russian for Dummies. His work has been featured on Today, NPR, and PBS, and in The Washington Post, and he has served as a Russian literature expert for Oprah’s Book Club.

He is also the creator of Books Behind Bars, introducing incarcerated youth to the writings of Dostoyevsky and other authors.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.