New Dominion Bookshop presents: Michael Lewis with John Grisham at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome New Dominion Bookshop for their presentation of Michael Lewis-The Fifth Risk with John Grisham on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.

The afternoon will feature New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis, who will speak about his new book, The Fifth Risk, as well as his career as an author. Lewis will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author John Grisham. Signed copies of Michael Lewis’s books and John Grisham’s books will be available for purchase.

In The Fifth Risk, Lewis asks, “What are the consequences if the people given control over our government have no idea how it works?”

“The election happened,” remembers Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, then deputy secretary of the Department of Energy. “And then there was radio silence.”

Across all departments, similar stories were playing out: Trump appointees were few and far between; those that did show up were shockingly uninformed about the functions of their new workplace. Some even threw away the briefing books that had been prepared for them. Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its own leaders.

If there are dangerous fools in this book, there are also heroes, unsung, of course. They are the linchpins of the system–those public servants whose knowledge, dedication, and proactivity keep the machinery running. Lewis finds them, and he asks them what keeps them up at night.

Lewis is also the author of The Undoing Project, The Big Short, Liar’s Poker, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and other books.

Grisham is a New York Times bestselling writer, attorney, politician, and activist best known for his legal thrillers. His books have been translated into 42 languages and published worldwide.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.