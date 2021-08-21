New Dominion Bookshop celebrates release of Rabih Alameddine’s new novel

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book launch and reading with acclaimed author Rabih Alameddine on Friday, Sept. 24, from 7-8 p.m.

Alameddine’s new novel, The Wrong End of the Telescope, will be released from Grove Press in late September.

Alameddine , the Kapnick Distinguished Visiting Professor in Residence in the Creative Writing Program at UVA for the 2021–2022 academic year, is the author of the novels The Angel of History; An Unnecessary Woman; The Hakawati; I, the Divine; Koolaids; and the story collection The Perv. In 2019, he won the Dos Passos Prize.

He tweets at @rabihalameddine.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.