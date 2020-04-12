New dates for Bargatze, Isserlis, Poundstone, The Kingdom Choir at The Paramount

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis this spring, several live performances at The Paramount Theater have been rescheduled.

Outback Presents: Nate Bargatze – Good Problem To Have Tour on Friday, October 9 at 7:00PM; Paramount Presents: Steven Isserlis on Friday, October 16 at 7:30PM; Upfront, Inc. Presents: Paula Poundstone on Sunday, December 6 at 7:30PM; and Paramount Presents: The Kingdom Choir on Sunday, April 25 of 2021 at 8:00PM.

Tickets for these events are on sale now. All tickets previously purchased for the original performance dates will be honored at each respective rescheduled date. Any questions regarding previously purchased tickets can be directed to The Paramount Theater Box Office.

Tickets can be purchased by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

The historic nonprofit Paramount Theater has suffered significant financial loss during this pandemic. While our stage is dark, as we currently experience this brief intermission, consider purchasing a Paramount gift certificate so you are ready when the magic returns.

For a limited time, a $25 gift certificate purchase includes a free small popcorn voucher, and a $50 gift certificate purchase includes a free small popcorn and drink voucher! Gift certificates can be purchased at charlottesville.theparamount.net/gift/add.

