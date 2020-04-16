New date for Dailey & Vincent at The Paramount

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Paramount Presents: An Evening with Dailey & Vincent performance originally scheduled for Friday, June 12 has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8:00PM.

Hailing from world famous stages such as Carnegie Hall and the Ryman Auditorium, multi-award winners Dailey & Vincent will wow audiences as the duo is riding a wave of critical acclaim for their latest albums, Patriots & Poets and The Sounds of Christmas as well as their nationally broadcasted weekly TV series, The Dailey & Vincent Show, on RFD-TV. Dailey & Vincent’s sound is a concoction of traditional country, gospel, and bluegrass blended together by the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies.

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable, and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Dailey & Vincent’s reedy harmonies and world class musicianship has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold.

Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their national, top-rated television series, The Dailey & Vincent Show, on RFD TV for 4 years running and over 1,000 airings of their PBS special Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert. Additionally, each of the last 6 CD releases have landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts including their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas,” debuting at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #8 on the Billboard Holiday Chart, landing right behind Michael Bublé and Pentatonix as the only country, bluegrass, and gospel act in the Top Ten.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. All tickets previously purchased for the original performance date will be honored at the rescheduled date. Any questions regarding previously purchased tickets can be directed to The Paramount Theater Box Office.

Tickets can be purchased by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

