New COVID-19 positives lower today: Hospital census up a tick

Published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, 10:40 am

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,395 new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday. Hospital census, per the VDH COVID-19 dashboard, is 13,495, 81.9 percent of the state’s overall hospital capacity.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 positives is 3,865.

The seven-day average for hospital census is 13,159, 79.9 percent of the state’s overall hospital capacity.

The number of beds occupied today by patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting COVID-19 test results is 2,075.

The seven-day average there: 1,960.

A month ago, on Nov. 11, the seven-day moving average for COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals was 1,155.

Also on Nov. 11, the seven-day moving average for hospital census was 12,937, 78.5 percent of the state’s overall hospital capacity.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 805 a day from a month ago; overall hospitalizations are up 222 a day.

This as the seven-day average of new COVID-19 positives is up from 1,524 a day on Nov. 11 to the 3,865 a day as of today – an increase of 2,341 a day.

The trend continues: big spike in cases and COVID patients; little movement in terms of impact on overall hospital capacity.

What we’re … still … working on

We’re still efforting on getting past year hospital census numbers, to be able to compare the impact of COVID-19 on census numbers vis-à-vis the impact of previous year cold and flu seasons.

A flurry of emails is flying through cyberspace as we try to track down this info from VDH, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association – we may have to engage the governor’s office at some point soon.

You’ll know not long after we do.

Assuming we ever get to know.

One other data point that we’re tracking down: as we reported on Monday, the percentage of visits to Virginia emergency departments and urgent care centers for influenza-like illness is down more than 50 percent.

We know the percent; what we don’t know is the raw number.

We’re wondering if the raw number decrease in ILI visits could correlate to what we’re seeing in terms of COVID-19 test numbers.

We’re working to get VDH to give us those numbers.

Story by Chris Graham

