New CBS television pilot set to be filmed in Central Virginia

A new pilot episode of a major upcoming streaming series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios is set to film in Central Virginia this summer.

“We warmly welcome the pilot’s talented cast and crew to our Commonwealth, and the opportunity to play a role in putting new stories on screen,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Virginia has long been a pioneer in the world of technology and innovation, and we are now proving ourselves to be in a prime position to lead in the rapidly-expanding film, television, and production industry as well.”

“We look forward to working with Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and their high caliber teams,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia’s production industry is a strong contributor to the Commonwealth’s economy. We are excited by the momentum this lucrative industry has had in Virginia and the continued positive economic ripple effects it has on our Virginia workers and businesses.”

“This project represents a wonderful opportunity to bring the economic power of the film, television, and new media industry to localities that are often underserved,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “We look forward to working with Imagine and CBS toward a shared goal of telling vital stories and directing the industry’s ample resources toward our Virginia communities.”

The pilot is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

The Virginia Film Office is part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the state agency charged with marketing the state of Virginia. Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. In 2018, visitors spent $26 billion, supporting 234,000 jobs and contributing $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.

For information about Virginia’s film production industry, please visit the Virginia Film Office website at www.filmvirginia.org.

For information about Virginia tourism, please visit www.virginia.org.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google