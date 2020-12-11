New business types eligible for Nelson CARES small business assistance program

Published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, 2:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has approved revised program guidelines for the Nelson CARES 2020 Small Business Assistance Grant Program that make qualified small businesses from all industries and home-based businesses eligible for assistance that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses

Home-based: Child care programs, photographers, tax preparation providers, hair dressers/salons, freelance workers, design or marketing professionals, IT professionals

For full program details or to apply, visit: tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-application.

Those with additional questions may contact the Small Business Grant Information line at

(434) 979-7310 or info@tjpdc.org.

Related

Comments