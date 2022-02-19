New Boys Home director feels ‘blessed’ to be able to serve community

Published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Chris Doyle was impressed immediately with the community spirit surrounding the Boys Home, the Covington-based nonprofit that provides a healthy and supportive environment for young males whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability.

“We are blessed with faculty and staff members who are dedicated to the mission to help each student reach their full spiritual, mental, social and physical potential. Boys Home is also blessed with young men who work hard to live up to high standards and who encourage one another along the way,” said Doyle, who started a term as executive director at Boys Home in December.

Doyle, a Washington and Lee alum, has been a teacher, coach and school administrator, and was most recently a marketing director.

At Boys Home, which was founded in 1906, students are provided food, clothing, shelter and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities.

“I am grateful for the strong foundation that has been laid at Boys Home over its proud history. I look forward to the opportunity to lead us into a bright future as we continue to develop well-rounded men who will be positive forces for their families and communities,” Doyle said.

Boys Home is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.

Story by Chris Graham