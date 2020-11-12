New board members bring fresh perspectives to Brain Injury Connections

For 15 years, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley has connected brain injured individuals, across a seven-county region in the Shenandoah Valley, to valuable resources.

As an affiliate of James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services, Brain Injury Connections has partnered with local funders such as community foundations and United Ways, to provide much needed food, housing, medical and other supports for its vulnerable client population.

Two new board members joined the nonprofit recently with excitement and fresh perspectives: Stephanie Forbes and Erin Kalbach.

Forbes, a community advocate, earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from James Madison University in speech-language pathology. She has previously served on the board of the Speech and Hearing Association of Virginia. Additionally, she has taught and supervised in JMU’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

“Despite my professional and personal experience with brain injury, I only recently learned of BICSV,” Forbes said. “This organization’s mission to connect individuals with available support services and information is a much-needed resource in the world of brain injury, and I want to help spread awareness. I know first-hand how overwhelming it can be to find yourself in need of help in this area but not know where to begin. When individuals find themselves unexpectedly in need of brain injury services, I want their caregivers to know they have a place to turn for guidance so they may focus on caring for their loved one.”

Kalbach has worked for Valley Health for 10 years and most recently for its wellness and fitness facilities in Woodstock and Luray. She received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University. She has previously provided board leadership, as a United Way representative, and for both Shenandoah Memorial and Warren Memorial Hospitals.

“I believe that with my experience on my teams at both Valley Health & Wellness Fitness facilities, as well as my own experience in wellness and fitness, I will be able to provide programs and activities that will benefit the community members currently served by Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley,” Kalbach said.

Brain Injury Connections continues its efforts to recruit board members who represent a variety of diverse interests within the field of brain injury, from specialists to caregivers. Also, rising to the role of board president is Dr. Roger Mast, who has served on the board for the past three years, holding the role of vice president for the past year.

Mast recently celebrated 30 years of coaching soccer at his alma mater, Eastern Mennonite University.

Other officers are vice president Kyle Yeager, past president Dr. Linda Meyer, secretary Dannette Fortney and treasurer Dustin Roderick.

Brain Injury Connections is a not-for-profit organization that serves the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, and Shenandoah and the cities located within. We work to improve the quality of life for those affected by brain injury by helping individuals lead more independent and productive lives.

Services include case management, community support services, behavior supports, information and referral, and professional and case consultation.

For more information about Brain Injury Connections, visit www.bicsv.org.

