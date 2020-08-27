New ads hit airwaves as CLF $2.5M August blitz continues

Congressional Leadership Fund, the Super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, launched new TV, digital and radio ads in five Democrat-held congressional districts Wednesday.

The new ads come as part of the $2.5 million August advertising blitz announced last week, and will reach the districts of Max Rose (NY-11), Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02), Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) and Joe Cunningham (SC-01).

“Democrats presented a fantasy on the campaign trail, but now voters will begin to learn exactly what their records in Washington are,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “Congressional Democrats will no longer be able to hide from the reality that despite their promises to govern as moderates, they went to Congress and did whatever their party leadership demanded.”

