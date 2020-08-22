Nets, minus Harris, blown out in Game 3 by defending champ Raptors

Tyler Johnson, subbing for Joe Harris, had 23 points, but Brooklyn never could get its footing in a 117-92 Game 3 loss to defending NBA champ Toronto, putting the Nets’ season on the brink.

Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, left the playoff bubble for undisclosed personal reasons following Brooklyn’s 104-99 Game 2 loss.

Players having left the bubble must sit out at least two games before they return, meaning Harris is likely done for the season with the Nets now done 3-0 in the first-round series.

Harris had been averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the 2020 playoffs, shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from three.

Justin Anderson, a 2015 UVA basketball alum, had seven points in 14 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn, the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors, the two seed in the East, with 26 points.

Game 4 is set for Sunday.

Story by Chris Graham

