Nelson County Sheriff’s Office: Missing autistic teen may be in danger

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Azalia Berrian, 14, who was last seen on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Russell Way in Afton.

Berrian is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’5″ in height and weighs 178 pounds, and may be wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.

Azalia is autistic and, therefore, considered to be in danger, as her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Please call 911 or contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 with any information regarding her whereabouts.

