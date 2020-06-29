Nelson County man dies in single-vehicle accident on Route 56
A Tyro man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 56 (Crabtree Falls Hwy.) just west of Battery Hill Lane in Nelson County on Saturday.
A 1991 Nissan Terrano was traveling east, ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned. The driver, Timothy W. Brown II, 50, of Tyro, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
