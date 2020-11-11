Nelson County couple sought on multiple drug, weapons charges

A Nelson County couple is being sought for drug and gun related charges resulting from an ongoing criminal investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Brandon Scott Spivey, 34, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug, subsequent offense, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana under one ounce and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance and one count of possession of a firearm by non-violent felon.

Erica Dawn Campbell, 38, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana under one ounce and once count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, working in conjunction with the Piedmont Regional Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force in furtherance of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant on Nov. 5 in the 100 block of Campbells Mountain Road in Nelson County. Seized during the investigation were 1,280 grams of methamphetamine, 62 THC edible products, approximately one ounce of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Both subjects had departed the residence just prior to the arrival of law enforcement and are currently being sought on the above charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office 434-263-7050.

