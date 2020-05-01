Nelson County celebrates the spirit of travel: National Travel and Tourism Week

Published Friday, May. 1, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Beginning Sunday, May 3, Nelson County will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with a number of virtual offerings that honor the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency, even in the face of adversity.

Each day of National Travel and Tourism Week, Nelson County will push out themed content to support all the diverse sectors of the tourism industry, including historic attractions, outdoor recreation, restaurants, small towns and more. The week will culminate with the Great Virginia Oyster Roast — a virtual celebration of everything that makes Virginia so special — and a celebration of the Spirit of Travel.

Nelson County will celebrate the spirit of travel all week long with website updates, social media posts and user-generated content with the following schedule:

Sunday kick-offs the Spirit of Travel content and cues up what to expect for the week.

kick-offs the Spirit of Travel content and cues up what to expect for the week. Monday: Small Town LOVE , which will highlight charming small towns across the Commonwealth.

, which will highlight charming small towns across the Commonwealth. Tuesday: Takeout Tuesday , which will support the Virginia restaurant industry.

, which will support the Virginia restaurant industry. Wednesday: Iconic Virginia , which will highlight Virginia attractions, historic homes, zoos, aquariums and more.

, which will highlight Virginia attractions, historic homes, zoos, aquariums and more. Thursday: Thirsty Thursday , which will highlight craft beer, wine and spirits.

, which will highlight craft beer, wine and spirits. Friday: Fresh Air Friday, which will highlight outdoor recreation, state parks, natural reserves and more

which will highlight outdoor recreation, state parks, natural reserves and more Saturday: The Great Virginia Oyster Roast, highlighting the oyster industry, craft beverages and local ingredients. Virginians are encouraged to order oysters from Virginia oyster farms, Virginia craft beverages, and sides from local farmers markets or restaurants.

During this time, Nelson County also encourages consumers to order takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurants, farmers markets and other local businesses.

This is a list of local businesses who have remained open and adapted their business model to continue to serve their customers: www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/local-business-updates/

Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Harvey said, “Travel is such an important part of our local economy which has been hurt dramatically by this pandemic. Along with Virginia Tourism, our local message is ‘We will be waiting for you.’”

Nelson County has also shared a series of videos to highlight the power of tourism, called “Tourism Matters.” When it is safe to travel again, locally and regionally, travel will be what moves us forward once again, and tourism will be a vital part of Virginia’s economic recovery.

Tourism: Road to Recovery

What Does Tourism Mean to You?

Tourism: Revenue Generator

National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition created by the U.S. Travel Association when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses and personal wellbeing.

Tourism is big business in Virginia. In 2018, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 235,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.

For more information, visit virginia.org.

For more information on Nelson County, visit nelsoncounty.com

For more information on National Travel and Tourism Week, visit ustravel.org.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments