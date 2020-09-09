Nelson CARES 2020 grant program created to help small business to COVID-19 response losses

Published Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020, 9:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has launched a small business assistance grant program, Nelson CARES 2020.

Nelson CARES 2020 is a direct grant to small businesses located in Nelson County that have experienced business interruption due to required closures as a result of the public health response to COVID-19.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $30,000 based upon the number of full-time employees of a business.

The funds are being made available through the federal CARES Act with a total of $350,000 initially available.

“The CARES Act funding to local governments such as Nelson allows us to help our in-county business partners sustain their operations during this very trying time. Prioritizing craft beverage, hospitality, retail and agriculture businesses for assistance will provide the greatest immediate impact to our local economy,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Harvey said.

Nelson County for-profit businesses with 1 to 100 full-time employees and in operation prior to March 12, 2019 are eligible to apply. Documented business revenue loss and financial hardship will be required.

Businesses will apply online. Applications and information may be obtained at http://tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-2020/.

The application period will be open until all program funds are exhausted.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission will administer the program and distribute the funds. Nelson County will review all submissions and determine eligibility beginning in mid- September.

Questions on the grants or the application should be directed to Christine Jacobs, Program Manager, at info@tjpdc.org or 434-979-7310.

There are more than 1,100 small businesses in Nelson County.

Related

Comments