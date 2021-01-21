Nelson 151 member businesses donate $5K to Nelson County Pantry

Year 11 of the annual Nelson 151 12 Days of Christmas giving campaign finished with a new record donation total to Nelson County Pantry.

The campaign ended up raising $5,663.28 for the Lovingston pantry, which provides weekly support and assistance to the food insecure of Nelson County, amounting to more than 300 families and 700 individuals.

The fundraising mark for the 2020 campaign pushes the cumulative total past $30,000 in donations to worthy Nelson County-based civic institutions for the craft beverage-centric business organization representing six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and a distillery located along scenic Route 151.

“In a year of acute need, it has never been more important to serve our community and provide support to an organization that plays such an important role in providing sustenance to the food insecure of Nelson County,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, president of Nelson 151. “We must lift each other up and Nelson County Pantry certainly exemplifies that motto with a volunteer driven mission to ensure a fundamental need is meant for those less fortunate. The pandemic has only exacerbated the already significant community reliance on Nelson County Pantry, and thus we felt that it was an important and timely opportunity to support such a vital community partner.

“Our hope is that this financial assistance will allow Nelson County Pantry to expand operations and serve even more neighbors as we move into 2021,” Dorrier said.

Nelson 151 membership includes Afton Mountain Vineyards, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Brewing Tree Beer Company, Bryant’s Small Batch Cider, Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery, Hill Top Berry Farm & Winery, Silverback Distillery, Valley Road Vineyards, Veritas Vineyard & Winery and Wild Wolf Brewing Company.

Nelson 151 also represents numerous businesses symbiotic to the craft beverage industry including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, and retail purveyors.

For more information, visit nelson151.com.

