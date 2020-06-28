NEH grant will support virtual programming at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

A National Endowment for the Humanities CARES Act grant will help the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library create new interactive public programs, K–12 teacher workshops and downloadable curriculum materials.

“We are thrilled to receive a NEH CARES ACT grant as it will allow us to continue to provide educational resources to the public,” said Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO of the presidential library. “Our team is committed to creating learning opportunities that emphasize history’s significance in today’s world.”

The NEH approved 317 grants totaling $40.3 million in new CARES Act economic stabilization funding to support essential operations at cultural institutions across the country. The grants will allow these cultural organizations to retain staff to preserve and curate humanities collections, advance humanities research, and maintain buildings and core operations.

“Over the past few months we have witnessed tremendous financial distress at cultural organizations across the country, which have been compelled to furlough staff, cancel programs, and reduce operations to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “NEH is pleased to provide $40 million to preserve thousands of jobs at museums, archives, historic sites, and colleges and universities that are vital to our nation’s cultural life and economy.”

For the highly competitive NEH CARES grant category, the NEH received more than 2,300 eligible applications from cultural organizations requesting more than $370 million in funding for projects that will take place between June and December.

Approximately 14 percent of the applicants were funded.

In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the country and the world, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library sponsors educational programming for thousands of schoolchildren each year and hosts teachers’ institutes, and a variety of other educational programs.

The museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For additional information, visit www.woodrowwilson.org

