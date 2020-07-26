Need a new driveway? Look out for asphalt paving scams

If your driveway needs paving or repairs, don’t trust just anyone to do the job. BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who trick homeowners with supposedly good deals. Victims end up with shoddy pavement — or nothing at all — to show for what they paid.

How the Scam Works

A contractor shows up at your door or calls you on the phone. They claim they’ve been doing work in your area and just happened to notice the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Since they’re already working nearby, they can give you a discount on leftover asphalt. If you agree to the price, they will ask for a percentage of the fee upfront; if you question it, the contractor might seem hesitant to reveal details about their business or office location.

Once the transaction is complete, the scam contractor may disappear completely. The contact number or email may not work, quickly helping you realize that the contact information was a sham. If you protest, the contractor may use intimidation tactics, such as threatening a lawsuit, to convince you to pay up.

In other cases, the contractor’s work, once complete, is shoddy and unprofessional, but the full payment has been made. Reaching the company the contractor was allegedly representing is impossible, and the chances of getting are refund or the work fixed are not promising.

“If you hear the words ‘leftover asphalt’ and heavily discounted price, it’s most likely a scam,” says Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. “It really is something homeowners need to research, get multiple estimates, and make sure that they’re working with reputable contractors,” says Wheeler.

How to Avoid Contractor Scams

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer you an estimate you never asked for.

Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer you an estimate you never asked for. Research companies and contractors before you hire. Start with org. On a BBB Business Profile, consumers can view their BBB Accreditation status, BBB Rating, vetted Customer Reviews and Complaints, how long they have been in business, contact information, if the contractor has a local presence and more.

On a BBB Business Profile, consumers can view their BBB Accreditation status, BBB Rating, vetted Customer Reviews and Complaints, how long they have been in business, contact information, if the contractor has a local presence and more. Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until you have a written, signed contract that outlines start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information.

Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until you have a written, signed contract that outlines start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information. Stagger your payments. Most contractors will require you to pay a percentage of the total price upfront, but you should never pay the full price before the work has begun. Instead, make an agreement to stagger payments, so you can inspect work at various stages of the project.

Most contractors will require you to pay a percentage of the total price upfront, but you should never pay the full price before the work has begun. Instead, make an agreement to stagger payments, so you can inspect work at various stages of the project. Use safe payment methods.Paying with a credit card is the best practice, since the credit card company will likely offer some recourse if the company is fraudulent. Checks are also a safe way to pay, but make write them out to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get your cash back if anything goes wrong.

For More Information

Search BBB.org for paving companies in your area. Also common are “free roof inspection” scams- Learn more about free inspection scams. You can also read BBB’s tips on hiring a contractor.

