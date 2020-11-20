Need a break from high tech entertainment? Try a board game

Published Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Are you looking for a great way to spend time with your spouse, your friends or your family? While you could of course binge watch another television show, spend some time playing video games or just stare at your phone as the hours drift away, why not do something more engaging, healthy and fun by playing a wonderful board game.

During the time of the novel coronavirus, you certainly have the time to sit down and play an old game or explore a new one.

There are some truly special trivia board games out there, and if your board game closet is looking quite scant these days, there are a number of wonderful games that you can get your hands on to spice up your weekly routine and try something new and fun.

Let’s break down some of the best.

Boom Again

Boom Again is the perfect game for anyone of any age, but is especially fun for those of the Baby Boomer generation. Boom Again takes everyone who plays on a trip down memory lane through the iconic and ever-impactful Boom Era, from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

The game comes in a fantastic looking “Cigar Box” and features tokens that are straight out of the Boom Era. Whether you want to take a trip through the past with your similarly aged friends, or lead your children down the days and events that made you you, Boom Again is perfect for you.

Monopoly

What else has to be said. The iconic board game is perfect for everyone who loves strategy, decisiveness and a bit of friendly competition. Nearly everyone has experienced the wonderful game of Monopoly, but it may have been some time since you really did it.

Monopoly is great for players of all ages and can even be used as a slight lesson to teach youngsters how to manage money. How’s that for a win-win?

Dungeons and Dragons

One of the most famous fantasy games of all time, Dungeons and Dragons has a fanbase deeply passionate and dedicated, and for good reason. A board game and a role-playing game, D&D allows players to bring their most outlandish fantasies to life, from saving an imprisoned princess, to killing a dragon, to everything in between.

Oh and one more thing, Dungeons and Dragons games can last weeks and weeks to complete from start to finish. During the time of COVID-19, where everyone is spending a lot more time indoors, D&D may be the perfect way to pass the time with your closest family and friends.

Risk

The game of world domination. Risk is a highly strategic and demanding game that allows players to build up massive armies to compete on the battlefield with the chances of war being decided by the rolls of a die. It’s incredibly fun and can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days based on how reckless or retracted every general (player) is. Make alliances, break truces and have loads of fun while playing this great and classic board game.

Related

Comments