NCAA Tournament games moved to Thursday-Saturday at Klöckner Stadium

Published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, 12:33 pm

Due to a non-Sunday-play institution advancing in the bracket, the NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament games originally planned for Friday and Sunday at Klöckner Stadium have been changed. Those games will now be played on Thursday and Saturday.

Thursday’s second-round games will begin at 4 p.m. with Alabama facing fourth-seeded BYU. Virginia, the top seed in the region, will face Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Third-round action will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday with the winners from Thursday’s games facing each other for a spot in the regional final.

