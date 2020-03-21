NCAA Tournament Coronavirus Edition: Day 3 Breakdown

AFP’s resident NCAA Tournament Bracketologist, Seth Megginson, joined me earlier today on a podcast to punch the first eight tickets to our mythical Sweet Sixteen.

Any upsets in the mix here?

We shall see.

Albany

West Regional

#4 Villanova defeats #11 Texas

South Regional

#6 Iowa defeats #3 Seton Hall

St. Louis

Midwest Regional

#2 Creighton defeats #7 Illinois

East Regional

#2 Kentucky defeats #10 Indiana

Spokane

Midwest Regional

#13 Vermont defeats #12 Stephen F. Austin

West Regional

#1 Gonzaga defeats #9 Rutgers

Tampa

South Regional

#4 Wisconsin defeats #5 BYU

#2 Florida State defeats #10 Marquette

Weekend Matchups: Sunday

Omaha

Midwest Regional

#1 Kansas vs. #9 Florida

South Regional

#1 Baylor vs. #8 LSU

Cleveland

Midwest Regional

#3 Michigan State vs. #6 West Virginia

East Regional

#1 Dayton vs. #8 Arizona

Greensboro

East Regional

#4 Duke vs. #12 ETSU

#3 Maryland vs. #6 Virginia

Sacramento

West Regional

#4 Oregon vs. #12 Liberty

#2 San Diego State vs. #7 Providence

Story by Chris Graham

