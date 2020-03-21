NCAA Tournament Coronavirus Edition: Day 2 Breakdown

Virginia overcame a sluggish first half on the offensive end, clamped down on Texas Tech in the second half, and advanced to the Round of 32.

Oh, what could have been.

Seth Megginson, resident NCAA Tournament Bracketologist, and I broke down Friday’s games in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, highlighted by Virginia, the reigning, defending, undisputed, recently undefeated champion, sliding past last year’s national runner-up, Texas Tech, in the East Region, advancing to a weekend game with #3 seed Maryland, which had no trouble with 14 seed Bradley.

The rest of our Friday games:

Omaha

Midwest Regional

#1 Kansas defeats #16 NC Central

#9 Florida defeats #8 Houston

South Regional

#1 Baylor defeats #16 Siena

#8 LSU defeats #9 Southern Cal

Cleveland

Midwest Regional

#6 West Virginia defeats #11 Colorado

#3 Michigan State defeats #14 North Dakota State

East Regional

#1 Dayton defeats #16 Winthrop

#8 Arizona defeats #9 Cincinnati

Greensboro

East Regional

#12 ETSU defeats #5 Butler

#4 Duke defeats #13 New Mexico State

#6 Virginia defeats #11 Texas Tech

#3 Maryland defeats #14 Bradley

Sacramento

West Regional

#12 Liberty defeats #5 Auburn

#4 Oregon defeats #13 Akron

#7 Providence defeats #10 Arizona State

#2 San Diego State defeats #15 Eastern Washington

Weekend Matchups: Saturday

Albany

West Regional

#4 Villanova vs. #11 Texas

South Regional

#3 Seton Hall vs. #6 Iowa

St. Louis

Midwest Regional

#2 Creighton vs. #7 Illinois

East Regional

#2 Kentucky vs. #10 Indiana

Spokane

Midwest Regional

#12 Stephen F. Austin vs. #13 Vermont

West Regional

#1 Gonzaga vs. #9 Rutgers

Tampa

South Regional

#4 Wisconsin vs. #5 BYU

#2 Florida State vs. #10 Marquette

Weekend Matchups: Sunday

Omaha

Midwest Regional

#1 Kansas vs. #9 Florida

South Regional

#1 Baylor vs. #8 LSU

Cleveland

Midwest Regional

#3 Michigan State vs. #6 West Virginia

East Regional

#1 Dayton vs. #8 Arizona

Greensboro

East Regional

#4 Duke vs. #12 ETSU

#3 Maryland vs. #6 Virginia

Sacramento

West Regional

#4 Oregon vs. #12 Liberty

#2 San Diego State vs. #7 Providence

Story by Chris Graham

