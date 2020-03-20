NCAA Tournament Coronavirus Edition: Day 1 Breakdown

OK, so, we’re trying, to have some fun, keep our minds off, specifically here, playing out the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

I had Seth Megginson, our resident NCAA Tournament Bracketologist, on with me today on a live stream to go game-by-game through what would have been Thursday’s action in the NCAA Tournament, based on his final 68-team field.

Here’s what we got:

Albany

West Regional

#11 Texas defeats #6 Penn State

# Villanova defeats #14 UC Irvine

South Regional

#6 Iowa defeats #11 UCLA

#3 Seton Hall defeats #14 Belmont

St. Louis

Midwest Regional

#7 Illinois defeats #10 Utah State

#2 Creighton defeats #15 Arkansas Little Rock

East Regional

#10 Indiana defeats #7 St. Mary’s

#2 Kentucky defeats #15 Western Kentucky

Spokane

Midwest Regional

#12 Stephen F. Austin defeats #5 Ohio State

#13 Vermont defeats #4 Louisville

West Regional

#1 Gonzaga defeats #16 Robert Morris

#9 Rutgers defeats #8 Michigan

Tampa

South Regional

#5 BYU defeats #12 Yale

#4 Wisconsin defeats #13 North Texas

#10 Marquette defeats #7 Michigan

#2 Florida State defeats #15 Hofstra

Six upsets on Day 1, including two that leave us with a 12-13 matchup in the Midwest, feeding into, possibly, #1 Kansas.

Friday at 9 a.m. EDT, Seth and I get back together for a live podcast to go through Day 2 action.

Story by Chris Graham

