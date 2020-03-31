NCAA granting extra year of eligibility to spring-sport athletes

The NCAA will allow schools to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring-sport student-athletes.

The move was ratified by the Division I Council on Monday, with a related decision allowing schools to adjust financial-aid rules to allow programs to carry more athletes on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay.

The Council also increased the roster limit in baseball, the only spring sport with such a limit.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, the athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”

One big downer in this for the student-athletes: the vote gives schools the flexibility to reduce financial-aid awards for returning seniors.

Winter sports were not included in the decision.

Story by Chris Graham

