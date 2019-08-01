NBC goes ‘radio style’ for NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

NBC Sports presents the Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m. with live “radio style” coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the second week in a row.

NBC Sports will air trackside coverage starting Friday at 12:30 p.m., including Xfinity Series racing from Watkins Glen this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will again present the race in a “Radio Style” broadcasts. With announcers positioned from vantage points around the track, the assignments for Watkins Glen will be:

Main broadcast booth – Lead race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte

– Lead race announcer and Daytona 500 winning crew chief “The Esses” – Veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

– Veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer “The Inner Loop” and “The Carousel” – Racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.

– Racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Turn 6 – 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton

This unique and original style will also be presented in the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 8.

Serving in their customary race day roles, NASCAR on NBC pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will contribute coverage from pit road alongside features reporter Rutledge Wood.

NASCAR on NBC pre-race host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett host NASCAR America as well as all pre- and post-race coverage from Watkins Glen.

Last weekend at Pocono, Denny Hamlin earned redemption from his second-place finish in New Hampshire taking the checkered flag with a nail-biter overtime finish for his third win this season and fifth career victory at the “Tricky Triangle.”

Entering Sunday’s Cup Series race, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, continues to lead the regular season standings with 824 points and 2 wins, followed by Kyle Busch (818 points, 4 wins), Kevin Harvick (739 points, 1 win), Denny Hamlin (722 points, 3 wins) and Martin Truex Jr. (701 points, 4 wins). Chase Elliott earned his inaugural Cup Series win at Watkins Glen last season.

