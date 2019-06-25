NBA Summer League 2019: Schedule for UVA draftees, free agents
Rosters for the NBA Summer League haven’t been finalized yet, but the NBA released the schedule for games that are set to start on July 1.
For now, we’re assuming that De’Andre Hunter will be with the Atlanta Hawks team, that Kyle Guy will be with the Sacramento Kings team, and that Ty Jerome and Jack Salt will be with the Phoenix Suns team.
All of that assumed, here are the schedules for those teams.
Sacramento Kings
- Monday, July 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV
- Tuesday, July 2: Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV
- Wednesday, July 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m., NBA TV
- Saturday, July 6: China vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. NBA TV
- Monday, July 8: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Tuesday, July 9: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN2
- Thursday, July 11: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., NBA TV
Atlanta Hawks
- Saturday, July 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m., NBA TV
- Sunday, July 7: Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Tuesday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Thursday, July 11: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Phoenix Suns
- Friday, July 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 11:30 p.m., ESPN
- Sunday, July 7: Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- Tuesday, July 9: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Wednesday, July 10: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Story by Chris Graham
