NBA Summer League 2019: Schedule for UVA draftees, free agents

Rosters for the NBA Summer League haven’t been finalized yet, but the NBA released the schedule for games that are set to start on July 1.

For now, we’re assuming that De’Andre Hunter will be with the Atlanta Hawks team, that Kyle Guy will be with the Sacramento Kings team, and that Ty Jerome and Jack Salt will be with the Phoenix Suns team.

All of that assumed, here are the schedules for those teams.

Sacramento Kings

Monday, July 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV Tuesday, July 2: Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV Wednesday, July 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m., NBA TV Saturday, July 6: China vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. NBA TV

China vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. NBA TV Monday, July 8: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV Tuesday, July 9: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN2 Thursday, July 11: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks

Saturday, July 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m., NBA TV Sunday, July 7: Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 Tuesday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV Thursday, July 11: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Phoenix Suns

Friday, July 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 11:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, July 7: Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Tuesday, July 9: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV Wednesday, July 10: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m., NBA TV

