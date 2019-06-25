NBA Summer League 2019: Schedule for UVA draftees, free agents

Published Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019, 11:52 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

nbaRosters for the NBA Summer League haven’t been finalized yet, but the NBA released the schedule for games that are set to start on July 1.

For now, we’re assuming that De’Andre Hunter will be with the Atlanta Hawks team, that Kyle Guy will be with the Sacramento Kings team, and that Ty Jerome and Jack Salt will be with the Phoenix Suns team.

All of that assumed, here are the schedules for those teams.

Sacramento Kings

  • Monday, July 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV
  • Tuesday, July 2: Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m., NBA TV
  • Wednesday, July 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m., NBA TV
  • Saturday, July 6: China vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. NBA TV
  • Monday, July 8: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV
  • Tuesday, July 9: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN2
  • Thursday, July 11: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks

  • Saturday, July 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m., NBA TV
  • Sunday, July 7: Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Tuesday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
  • Thursday, July 11: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Phoenix Suns

  • Friday, July 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 11:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Sunday, July 7: Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Tuesday, July 9: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
  • Wednesday, July 10: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Story by Chris Graham

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.


The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
 
augusta free press

Related Content

Shop Google


Comments

%d bloggers like this: