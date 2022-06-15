NBA Player Props Today | Best Prop Bets for NBA Finals Game 6

On Thursday, the NBA Finals continues; free NBA player props today and best prop bets for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 for the Warriors vs Celtics. Our analysts study the betting odds for every individual matchup. The tip-off time for Game 6 is 9 p.m. ET. The NBA Finals airs live on ABC.

The NBA Finals airs live on ABC.

How To Bet on NBA Finals 2022 | NBA Picks Today



2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Best Prop Bets | NBA Player Props Today

For Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, our basketball betting experts at Augusta Free Press have selected the best prop bets for the Warriors vs Celtics matchup. Along with the Celtics winning at TD Garden, will Jayson Tatum finish with at least five assists? Can Draymond Green pick up just one steal in Game 6?

Furthermore, will Stephen Curry score a minimum of 29 points on Thursday night? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props today, Game 6 props, predictions, odds and betting picks for the 2022 NBA Finals are on the sports page.

Best NBA Finals Game 6 Props Today, June 16 — Jayson Tatum to have at least five assists and Celtics win (Yes, -152)

Bet Jayson Tatum to have 5+ assists and Celtics win Play Yes -152 No +145

First off, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 6.1 assists per game this postseason. In Game 1 of this NBA Finals series, Tatum finished with 13 assists against the Warriors at Chase Center. However, the three-time All-Star ended his performance with only three assists in Game 2. Then, the forward accumulated nine assists in Game 3 at TD Garden.

In both of the Celtics’ wins, Tatum amassed at least five assists. As for Game 4, the fifth-year player closed out his outing with six assists. Lastly, the forward finished his night with four assists in Game 5. Entering Game 6, the C’s are 3.5-point favorites over the Dubs at TD Garden. If Boston bounces back on Thursday night, there is a good chance that Tatum will also have a minimum of five assists. Take this bet.

Bet Yes for Jayson Tatum to have 5+ assists and Celtics win -152 at BetOnline

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 16 — Draymond Green to finish with at least one steal in Game 6 (Yes, -286)

Bet Draymond Green to earn at least one steal Play Yes -286 No +185

Next, Warriors forward Draymond Green is averaging 1.1 steals per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1 of this NBA Finals series, Green ended his performance with two steals at Chase Center. Of course, the four-time All-Star finished with one steal in the following home game as well. Though, for Game 3, the 10-year veteran failed to acquire at least one steal at TD Garden.

Plus, Green accumulated four steals on the road in Game 4. Then, the forward picked up one steal in Game 5 on Monday night. Considering Green has earned a minimum of one steal in four of his last five outings against the Celtics, he’ll likely have another solid defensive performance in Game 6. Choose “Yes” if you agree with the evidence presented here.

Bet Yes for Draymond Green to finish with at least one steal -286 at BetOnline

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 16 — Stephen Curry’s Over/Under for Points (Over 28.5, -126)

Bet Stephen Curry's Over/Under for Points Play Over -126 Under -104

For our third and final prop bet, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is averaging 27 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1 of this NBA Finals matchup, Curry scored 34 points at home. After that, he put up 29 points in the following contest. Next, the eight-time All-Star generated 31 points in Game 3. Then, the 13-year veteran finished with 43 points in Game 4 at TD Garden.

Nonetheless, Curry’s performance in Game 5 disappointed a lot of bettors. He scored only 16 points on his home court. Worst of all, the guard shot 0-for-9 from downtown. From the field, he finished 7-for-22 (31.8%) shooting. It was his least impressive outing this series.

Was it a fluke? Yeah, it’s possible. Until Monday night’s contest, Curry had scored at least 29 points each game against the Celtics. For Game 6, take the over. The guard hasn’t fallen short of this mark in back-to-back contests since the Western Conference Finals. More 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 props and NBA player props today for the Warriors vs Celtics are on the sports page.

Bet Over for Stephen Curry's 28.5 Point Total at BetOnline

