NBA News: Hawks, UVA hoops alum De’Andre Hunter, working on contract extension

Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields said Friday that the team is hoping to work out the terms of a contract extension with UVA hoops alum De’Andre Hunter ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline.

Hunter is in the fourth year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $9.8 million this season. If Hunter and the Hawks don’t come to terms on an extension, he would become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Hunter, the fourth pick in the 2019 draft after helping lead Virginia to the national title as a redshirt sophomore, has yet to play a full NBA season because of issues with injuries in each of his first three years in Atlanta.

When he has been on the court, the 6’8” three-and-D has shown his potential for the long-term, averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Friday at the team’s annual Media Day that Hunter has been able to participate in offseason workouts without limitation, which is a plus considering Hunter’s injury history.