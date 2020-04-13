NBA mulling details of how it would return
NBA teams would need 25 days to get players ready for a return, according to a report on ESPN.com.
The plan being thrown around the league would involve an 11-day stretch of individual workouts and two weeks for team training camps.
There are obvious concerns that players have not been able to maintain anything resembling normal training schedules during the COVID-19 quarantine, and that a rapid return to regular-season play could lead to a rash of injuries.
The league is holding off on making any calls on a possible return until May.
Story by Chris Graham
