Nats top Dodgers, 4-2. even NLDS series, 1-1
The Washington Nationals held on after establishing an early 3-0 lead to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Friday.
The Nats’ win evened the teams’ series at a game apiece.
Washington, which lost 6-0 in Game 1 on Thursday, took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Howie Kendrick RBI single, and extended the lead to 3-0 in the second on am Adam Eaton RBI single and an Anthony Rendon RBI double.
It would stay that way until a Justin Turner RBI sac fly in the sixth got the Dodgers within 3-1.
A Max Muncy solo homer in the seventh off Nats reliever Sean Doolittle got LA to 3-2.
An RBI single by Asdrubal Cabrera pushed the Washington lead to 4-2.
Nats starter Max Scherzer got out of the eighth with the lead
Daniel Hudson pitched out of a two-runners-on situation to close the game out.
The win brings the series back to Nats Park on Sunday tied one game apiece.
