Nats top Dodgers, 4-2. even NLDS series, 1-1

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 1:44 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsThe Washington Nationals held on after establishing an early 3-0 lead to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Friday.

The Nats’ win evened the teams’ series at a game apiece.

Washington, which lost 6-0 in Game 1 on Thursday, took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Howie Kendrick RBI single, and extended the lead to 3-0 in the second on am Adam Eaton RBI single and an Anthony Rendon RBI double.

It would stay that way until a Justin Turner RBI sac fly in the sixth got the Dodgers within 3-1.

A Max Muncy solo homer in the seventh off Nats reliever Sean Doolittle got LA to 3-2.

An RBI single by Asdrubal Cabrera pushed the Washington lead to 4-2.

Nats starter Max Scherzer got out of the eighth with the lead

Daniel Hudson pitched out of a two-runners-on situation to close the game out.

The win brings the series back to Nats Park on Sunday tied one game apiece.

 




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news