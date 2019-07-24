Nats take Game 1 of doubleheader with Rockies
Anthony Rendon broke a 2-2 tie with a seventh-inning homer, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Nats bullpen shined in the contest, limiting the Rockies to a run on five hits in five innings.
Eric Fedde got the start, and gave up a run on three hits in four innings of work before being lifted for a pinch-hitter.
Adam Eaton also homered for Washington, which, for the moment, stands five games back of Atlanta in the NL East.
