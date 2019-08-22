Nats sizzle again, behind Corbin, beat Pirates, 11-1

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 10:15 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsPatrick Corbin was coolly efficient, needing only 93 pitches to get through eight shutout innings, and the Nats offense was again balls to the wall in an 11-1 Washington win at Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

The outburst marked the fifth time in seven games that the Nationals (69-57) scored in double digits.

Corbin (10-5, 3.17 ERA) allowed three hits and walked two, while striking out four, in his eight-inning stint. Corbin also stroked an RBI double and scored a run, contributing to the offensive onslaught.

Asdrubal Cabrera fueled a six-run rally in the third inning that broke the game open with a three-run homer, his second as a Nat and his 13th on the season overall.

Anthony Rendon plated two more later in that third with a single, his 99th and 100th RBIs of the 2019 season.

The win didn’t translate into made-up ground in the NL East race, though, unfortunately for Nats fans. Atlanta defeated Miami 5-0 Wednesday night, and the Braves (76-52) maintain a six-game lead over the Nationals.

Washington are starting to get some separation in the NL wild-card race. The Nats are a game and a half up on the Chicago Cubs for the first of the two wild-card spots, and three and a half clear of Philadelphia and the New York Mets, and five ahead of Milwaukee.

The Nationals get ace Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.41 ERA) back on the mound on Thursday for the series finale in Pittsburgh. Scherzer has taken the mound just once since July 6 as he has tried to work around a mild rhomboid strain in his right shoulder.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: