Nats open West Coast swing with win in Arizona
Joe Ross and four Washington Nationals relievers combined on a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win at Arizona on Friday night.
Ross (1-3, 8.10 ERA) allowed a hit and walked five in five and a third shutout innings, striking out three, in earning his first win of 2019.
Matt Adams staked Ross to a 2-0 lead with a two-RBI double in the sixth. Juan Soto hit a solo homer, his 21st of the season, in the eighth, adding insurance.
Sean Doolittle (24 saves, 2.93 ERA) nailed things down with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Washington (58-51) gained a game on Atlanta. which fell to Cincinnati, 5-2. on Friday, and is now six games back of the Braves in the NL East.
