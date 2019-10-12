Nats Notebook: Superstitious Martinez, Hudson/Game 2

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 1:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Don’t feel bad about being superstitious when you’re watching the Nats, because manager Davey Martinez, he feels ya.

“I don’t claim to be superstitious, but when you got a no-hitter, I was freezing my butt off and didn’t want to put a jacket on and I stayed with this, just this sweatshirt the whole game,” Martinez told reporters after Washington’s 2-0 Game 1 NLCS win.

Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, finally surrendering his first hit to Cardinals’ pinch-hitter with two outs in the eighth.

Martinez decided to remain jacket-less even with the no-hitter off the table.

He did go to the mound, sans jacket, to summon Sean Doolittle to the game to try to close things out.

“We have a shutout, Doo comes in, still didn’t want to put a jacket on, so it worked out,” Martinez said.

Doolittle pitched an inning and a third of perfect relief to get the save.

Update on Daniel Hudson: The effort by Sanchez to get so deep into the game was even more key for Washington given that closer Daniel Hudson wasn’t available due to the birth of a child on Friday morning.

Martinez said Hudson will be back with the team for Game 2.

“Yeah, he’s got a 6 o’clock flight. He’ll be here for the game,” Martinez said.

Story by Chris Graham