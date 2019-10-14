Nats Notebook: Victor Robles update, lefties in the ‘pen

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 8:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Robles update: It sure doesn’t sound like Victor Robles is in the plans for Game 3 of the NLCS on Monday at Nats Park.

All Nats manager Davey Martinez could offer: “hopefully he’ll be ready tomorrow.”

“We’re going to run him a little bit today. He’s got to get some treatment, and then we’ll say tomorrow he’ll participate in BP and do a little bit more running, and we’ll see where we’re at tomorrow. I’m not going to anticipate anything until he comes in tomorrow, but he’s progressing,” Martinez said on the off-day on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor has been manning center field in Robles’ place, and actually has done a fine job, slashing .300/.364/.450 in seven games, with a solo homer in the second inning of Washington’s 3-1 Game 2 win on Saturday.

Robles has only played in three games, and hasn’t been in the lineup since Game 2 of the NLDS.

Martinez made it clear that Robles will get his spot in center back once he’s healthy.

“Victor has been in centerfield all year, and he’s played really well for us,” Martinez said. “When he’s healthy, he’ll get a chance to play. But like I said before, we want him to be at 100 percent. So, until then, we’ll see what happens here in the next day or so.

Lefties in the ‘pen: Roenis Elias – remember him? – is on the roster for the NLCS. Not that you’d know, necessarily, given how Martinez has been ghosting the lefty reliever this postseason.

Elias, acquired at the trade deadline from Seattle, was injured running out a ground ball in his first Nats appearance on Aug. 2, and has only made three appearances since, the last one coming all the way back on Sept. 5.

Martinez has gone to lefty starter Patrick Corbin in relief to get outs in the 2019 postseason, using the Game 1 NLDS starter three times out of the bullpen, including getting an out against St. Louis left-handed hitter Kolten Wong from Corbin late in the Game 2 win.

The manager said Corbin, who is the scheduled starter for Game 4, was supposed to throw between starts on Saturday anyway.

“Obviously, he’s pitching Game 4, so we had discussions before the game with him if he wanted to just hold back in case we needed him,” Martinez said. “It so happens he was able to get an out for us, but he was going to throw a side after the game. So, I just thought, just get him in the game and be done with it, and it was a great opportunity for him to face Wong right there.”

Martinez did say on Sunday that he knows he is going to need to use Elias in similar situations with Corbin unavailable due to his scheduled Tuesday start.

“Moving forward, Elias is going to have to get those big outs against the lefties here in the next couple days,” Martinez said.

Column by Chris Graham









Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.









Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

Comments