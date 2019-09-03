Nats lose opener to Mets, drop a game in NL East

Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings as the New York Mets dropped the Washington Nationals, 7-3, on Monday at Nats Park.

Synderagaard (10-7, 3.97 ERA) gave up three hits and didn’t walk anyone in the dominant win.

Joe Ross (3-4, 6.17 ERA) didn’t get out of the fourth, surrendering seven runs on eight hits in three and two-thirds, in losing for the first time since July 27.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make the loss look a little less bad for the Nats (77-59), who of course lost a game in the NL East standings to Atlanta, which of course won, 6-3 over Toronto, to go up six and a half games on the Nats.

