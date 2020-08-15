Nats lose Castro, maybe Strasburg, in Camden Yards split

Published Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, 10:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Washington Nationals, in earning a split with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, lost second baseman Starlin Castro, who broke his wrist trying to make a defensive play, and had big-money starter Stephen Strasburg leave after throwing only 16 pitches.

Castro was slashing .283/.317/.467 with two homers and four RBI after signing with the Nats as a free agent in the offseason.

Washington called up top prospect Luis Garcia to replace Castro, who you would have to assume is done for the season, if you factor in the expected six-week recovery time from the broken bone.

Garcia, who had topped out at Double-A before this season, was 2-for-5 with two RBI in his debut, in the 15-3 win in the nightcap.

Eric Fedde was stellar in his emergency relief appearance in place of Strasburg, who gave up a solo homer in the first to O’s slugger Anthony Santander before leaving with two outs and nobody on.

Fedde gave the Nats five and a third scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking three.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments