Nats hold off Twins, 12-6, take series, with Braves looming

Published Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, 12:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

For a 12-6 win, that one had some hairy moments for the Washington Nationals Thursday night.

Francisco Rodney had to strike out Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario with the bases loaded and a four-run lead in an eighth inning that started with the Nats up 10-3 to get out of that threat.

A Yan Gomes two-run homer in the ninth provided breathing room for the Nats, who are flying home eight and a half back of Atlanta in the NL East with 17 games to play, and a three-game series at Nationals Park providing a sliver of light.

The win allows the Nats to maintain a three and a half game lead for the top NL wild-card spot over Milwaukee and Chicago, both winners on Thursday.

Patrick Corbin (12-7, 3.20 ERA) picked up the win for Washington. He wasn’t exactly sharp, but Corbin was good enough, allowing three runs on nine hits in six innings of work, striking out three and not walking anyone, after walking six in five innings in his last start, a loss to Atlanta last week.

Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto each homered and drove in three for the Nationals. Adam Eaton also went deep for Washington, which took two of three in the series at Minnesota, the first-place team in the AL Central.

Story by Chris Graham