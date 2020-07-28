Nats fall victim to long ball, as Blue Jays win opener, 4-1

Published Monday, Jul. 27, 2020, 9:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Washington Nationals had 11 hits Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. And hit into four double plays. And stranded 10 runners.

And starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez gave up four solo homers in five innings in what turned into a 4-1 loss for the defending World Series champs.

Who played yet again without Juan Soto, who is still awaiting a second official COVID-19 negative test result, after the team received word Monday that his first official test since testing positive on Thursday had come back negative.

The offense was able to get plenty going in the star’s absence, but wasn’t able to take advantage of all the baserunners – 15 in all, including the 11 hits and four bases on balls.

Washington was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and baserunning blunders contributed to two of the double plays, on line drives, and kept a run off the board, when Eric Thames mistakenly tagged up from second on a fly ball to the center field wall off the bat of Victor Robles that bounded off the wall for what turned into a long, long single.

Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto’s four homers on the night, leading off the game with a 413-foot shot to right-center, then going deep again to right leading off the fifth off Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA), who struck out seven and walked one in five innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments