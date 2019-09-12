Nats, behind Strasburg, Zim, even series with Twins

Stephen Strasburg overcame a shaky first inning. Ryan Zimmerman was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. The Washington Nationals (80-64) got a big win.

Strasburg went six in a 6-2 Nats win on Wednesday at Target Field.

The righty (17-6, 3.49 ERA) needed 29 pitches to get out of the first, but settled down from there, and allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Zimmerman’s homer, his sixth of the season, put Washington up 5-0 in the third.

Trea Turner hit a solo shot in the ninth, his 14th of the season.

Four Nats relievers held the Twins scoreless in the late innings.

Story by Chris Graham