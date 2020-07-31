Nats battle back, earn split with Blue Jays with 6-4 win

Staff day worked for the Nats, with Eric Fedde and a cast of thousands scattering 11 Toronto hits, and Starlin Castro, Kurt Suzuki and Michael A. Taylor keying a 6-4 Washington win on Thursday.

Castro had four hits, Suzuki had a two-run double, and Taylor added a two-run homer, his second of the season, leading a 13-hit attack for the Nationals (3-4), who fought back to earn a split of the four-game set with the Blue Jays.

The game was played in Nats Park with Toronto as the home team. Canada doesn’t want any part of anything American right now, but its turn in the COVID-19 barrel is coming.

Eric Fedde was lifted with one out in the fourth, after giving up two runs on six hits, one of them one of the two homers on the afternoon from Teoscar Hernandez, who hit four long balls in the four-game series in D.C.

Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom each had two hits for Washington.

Kieboom, the rookie tasked with the responsibility of taking over at third base for long-time Nationals stalwart Anthony Rendon, improved his batting average to .444 through seven games.

The Nats now get a Marlins COVID-19 break this weekend, with a scheduled off-day on Monday meaning the defending champs don’t see the field again until Tuesday, for the start of a five-game homestand, the first two of which involves meetings with the New York Mets.

Story by Chris Graham

