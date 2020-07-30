Nats’ bats finally come to life: Four-run 10th inning lifts Washington to win

Published Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020, 9:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Max Scherzer gave Washington seven and a third shutout innings, but the game with Toronto – the home team in Nats Park – would come down to a bang-bang play at second base in the 10th.

Andrew Stevenson beat Cavan Biggio to the bag on a two-out, bases-loaded roller off the bat of Adam Eaton to get the Nats on the board, and Asdrubal Cabrera cleared the bases with a three-run triple, to lift Washington to a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Scherzer (0-1, 2.84 ERA) gave up three hits, struck out 10 and walked three, but he needed some help.

After giving up a leadoff single to Joe Panik to start the eighth, he was lifted following a one-out walk to Derek Fisher.

With runners on first and third and the infield in, Teoscar Hernandez grounded sharply up the middle.

Nats shortstop Trea Turner made a diving stop to start a 6-4-3 double play that ended the threat.

After a scoreless ninth sent the game to extras, the new MLB extra-inning rule that begins innings with a runner on second came into play for the first time in a Washington game this season, with Emilio Bonifacio the man in scoring position.

Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson each worked walks from Toronto reliever Shun Yamaguchi (0-2, 36.00 ERA), who battled back with strikeouts of Victor Robles and Trea Turner.

Eaton, batting with two outs, hit a slow roller on a first-pitch changeup. Biggio’s only play was to try to get Stevenson on a force at second, but Stevenson nudged ahead of him to the bag, on a call that was upheld on replay.

Cabrera tripled on a 3-1 fastball that he turned down the right field line.

Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the win for the Nats (2-4), who will be the road team at Nats Park again on Thursday for the series finale with the Blue Jays, who are without a home for 2020, because Canada won’t let them back in the country.

And, no, I would not have imagined any of this to have been possible four months ago.

Well, except for the part about Scherzer.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments