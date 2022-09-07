‘Natives in the Garden’ series offering two workshops on Sept. 10 in Waynesboro

Stone Soup Books will offer two workshops on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a series titled “Natives in the Garden” with author Nate Miller.

The first workshop will take place at 10 a.m. with Miller, author of “Simply Sustainable Landscapes: Designing with Edible and Native Plants for the Southeast.” The workshop will cover native plants, landscape design, practical ideas and inspiration for implementing sustainable landscapes in your home and workplace. The workshop will take place in the Stone Soup garden and will include the author chat and hibiscus tea.

The second workshop will follow at 11 a.m. Miller will talk native and edible plants at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market.

Miller is a professor of horticulture at Piedmont Virginia Community College and an instructor at James Madison University’s Lifelong Learning Institute. He is also a landscape designer at Messer Landscapes in Staunton. He runs his own business Simply Sustainable Landscapes.

He was one of the youngest competitors in the Flight 93 and World Trade Center 9-11 Memorial competitions and is the designer for Virginia’s first green cemetery, Duck Run, in Penn Laird.

For more information on the events, visit Stone Soup Books Facebook page.