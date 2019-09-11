Nationals lose series opener in Minnesota, 5-0
The Atlanta Braves lost, finally. But the Washington Nationals were not able to take advantage, getting just two hits in a 5-0 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday night.
The Nats (79-64) remain nine and a half back of the Braves in the NL East, and the clock is a-ticking, with just 19 games left in the 2019 regular season.
This one was a 0-0 game into the seventh, when Mitch Garver finally broke through for the Twins, going deep on Anibal Sanchez (2-2, 4.04 ERA) with a two-run shot.
Sanchez went seven innings for Washington, giving up the two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking one.
Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.63 ERA) gave the Twins seven scoreless, giving up two hits and walking one, striking out five Nats.
Tanner Rainey gave up three runs while getting just one out in the eighth, allowing Minnesota to break the game open.
Story by Chris Graham
