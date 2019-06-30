Nationals blow late lead in loss to Tigers

The Washington Nationals bullpen struggled again, giving up a late two-run lead in what turned into a 7-5 loss at Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Tanner Rainey (1-3) took his second loss in a week, giving up three runs, all earned, without getting an out, surrendering a hit and two walks in the seventh, after coming in with a 5-3 lead.

The big hits came off Tony Sipp, who relieved Rainey and gave up an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera, a sacrifice fly to Christin Stewart that tied the game at 5-5, and then the go-ahead RBI single to Nico Goodrum.

A JaCoby Jones RBI double in the eighth gave the Tigers an insurance run, and 7-5 lead.

Anthony Rendon had three hits, including his 18th homer, a solo shot in the fourth, for Washington, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Story by Chris Graham

